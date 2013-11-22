LISBON Nov 22 Shares in Portugal's largest builder, Mota Engil, surged on Friday after it reported a jump in revenues at its African and Latin American units and said it was considering listing the African business separately.

Mota on Thursday reported a 50 percent jump in nine-month net profit to 37.9 million euros ($51.0 million) and said it was considering distributing 20 percent of its African business to shareholders after a listing of the unit on a European stock exchange.

Shares in Mota were 8.86 percent higher at 3.93 euros at 1512 GMT.

Its results showed a 37 percent jump in revenues to 706 million euros in Africa, where it has operations in fast-growing countries like Angola, Malawi and Mozambique.

John Ferreira, an analyst at Nau Securities, said "a 'pure play' listing (African unit) should allow Mota Engil to tap an incremental pool of capital and ultimately match frontier money with close to unique exposure to markets such as Angola and Mozambique."

Mota Chief Executive Goncalo Moura Martins said the company would enter Zambia and Ghana this year and continued to seek new opportunities in other new African markets.

Antonio Seladas, an analyst at Millennium investment banking, said a separate listing for the African unit would draw benefits.

"Without a doubt, it is an intelligent way of crystallising value and committing management to a business with strong growth and generous margins," said Seladas.

Mota's push in Africa and Latin America has been a boon as its home markets in Portugal and Poland have suffered sharply in recent years.

Mota's order book reached 3.7 billion euros at the end of September, with 1.5 billion euros of that coming from African markets. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)