LISBON Nov 21 Portugal's largest builder, Mota-Engil, reported on Monday a 29 percent fall in 9-month net profit, below market expectations, hit by higher financing costs as the country's debt crisis takes a heavy toll on construction companies.

The company said in a statement that net profit fell to 22 million euros ($29 million) as financial costs jumped 37 percent.

Analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected, on average, a profit of 28 million euros.

Revenues rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 1.56 billion euros, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to 199.4 million euros.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA of 196 million euros and revenues of 1.57 billion euros.

Portuguese construction companies are suffering heavily from Portugal's debt crisis as public and private sector building activity has all but dried up and financing costs surge. Portugal faces its deepest recession in decades as it implements austerity under a 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF.

Before the results were announced, Mota shares rose 4.15 percent to 1.0780 euros in Lisbon, with the reference index ending 2.0 percent lower.

($1 = 0.739 Euros)

