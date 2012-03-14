LISBON, March 14 Portugal's largest
construction firm, Mota Engil, reported on Wednesday a
9.5 percent drop in 2011 net profit on a rise in financing
costs, but still beat market expectations as revenues and
operating earnings rose.
The builder said net profit reached 33.4 million euros
($43.51 million), down from 37 million euros a year earlier but
above analysts' forecast of 31 million euros.
But earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 24.7 percent to 296 million euros.
Revenues rose 8.6 percent to 2.18 billion euros. More than 60
percent of Mota's construction revenues come from overseas
operations and are not affected by Portugal's recession.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting By Patricia Rua and Axel Bugge)