LISBON, July 11 Portugal's largest construction
company Mota-Engil on Friday interrupted an initial public
offering in its African unit after a recent deterioration of
general market conditions caused by concerns surrounding the
country's largest listed bank.
"We hereby announce that due to the recent significant
deterioration in market conditions and the resultant impact on
investor sentiment, the IPO process has been postponed, in light
of the conditions of the offer," Mota-Engil said in a statement.
European and U.S. stock markets fell, and bond yields of
Europe's southern nations rose on Thursday as investor fears
over financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies
behind Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo spilled across
markets and borders.
On June 26, Mota-Engil said it was offering new
stocks in its African business, to be listed in London, in the
price range of 920 pence to 1,160 pence per share.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)