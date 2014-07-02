BRIEF-Suncoke Energy posts Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Suncoke Energy Inc announces strong first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated
July 2 Mothercare Plc :
* Response to announcement
* Notes announcement by Destination Maternity Corporation that it is considering a possible offer for Mothercare
* On May 27, 2014 board received preliminary and highly conditional approach from destination maternity regarding possible offer at an indicative value of 250 - 275 pence per Mothercare share
* Reviewed proposal in detail and concluded that it significantly undervalued mothercare and its attractive prospects
* Board had a number of material concerns regarding deliverability of value to Mothercare's shareholders and significant execution risk associated with proposal
* June 1, received a further approach at an indicative value of 300 pence per Mothercare share in a mix of 75 percent
* Revised proposal was rejected on June 3, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 20 Executives at Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Thursday that Brazil domestic steel prices remain unsustainably high, which risks luring cheap imports and worsening a local glut of some products.