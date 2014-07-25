BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to swing to profit in H1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
July 25 Mothercare Plc :
* Mothercare announces resignation of chief financial officer
* Matt Smith has given notice of his resignation as chief financial officer and executive director.
* Company will commence a search for a new CFO immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
MUMBAI, May 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2017 April 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 151,215 126,569 19.5 DOMESTIC SALES 144,492 117,045 23.4 PASSENGER CARS 144,081 117,045 23.1 EXPORTS 6,723 9,524 -29.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)