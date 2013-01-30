UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
LONDON Jan 30 Mothercare PLC : * Mothercare says associate company Mothercare Australia Limited placed into administration * Mothercare Australia Limited accounts for circa 7% of Mothercare's international retail sales * Expected profit impact is minimal and does not change Mothercare's overall view of international profitability going forward * Administration follows failure of talks to sell business to the Myer Family Company Holdings Pvt Ltd *In November 2012, Mothercare made a provision of £10.6 million covering the remaining value of its investment
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO