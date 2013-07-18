BRIEF-National Biscuit Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
LONDON, July 18 Mothercare PLC : * Q1 worldwide network sales up 4.8% and group reported sales down 3.4% * International retail sales up 11.3% in constant currency while reported
retail sales up 14.1% * UK like-for-like sales down 0.9% * Trading conditions have been challenging both in the UK and across our
Eurozone markets * Trading conditions expected to remain challenging for the rest of the year
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
LIVERPOOL, England, April 8 One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the English Grand National, the world's greatest steeplechase, with a stunning late burst from the final fence at a sun-drenched Aintree on Saturday.