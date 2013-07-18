LONDON, July 18 Mothercare PLC : * Q1 worldwide network sales up 4.8% and group reported sales down 3.4% * International retail sales up 11.3% in constant currency while reported

retail sales up 14.1% * UK like-for-like sales down 0.9% * Trading conditions have been challenging both in the UK and across our

Eurozone markets * Trading conditions expected to remain challenging for the rest of the year