Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.
LONDON Nov 21 Mothercare PLC : * Appointment of Matt Smith as its chief financial officer and executive
director * Matt smith is currently Finance director at Argos, part of Home Retail Group
Plc
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.