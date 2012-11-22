Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON Nov 22 Mothercare PLC : * H1 international like-for-like sales up 4.4% * Uk like-for-like sales performance improved, with decline reduced to -3.4% * Group underlying loss before tax reduced to £0.6 million (H1 2011/12: loss of
£4.4M) * Net debt of £29.8 million * Worldwide network sales up 2.1% at £636.8 million * International retail sales up 10.8% and uk retail sales down 8.6%
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.