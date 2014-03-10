LONDON, March 10 British baby products retailer
Mothercare named ex-Shop Direct boss Mark Newton-Jones
as its interim chief executive on Monday, giving the group more
time to search for a permanent leader to help revive its
struggling UK business.
Newton-Jones, who led online retailer Shop Direct for almost
a decade until July and has also held senior roles at clothing
retailer Next, will join Mothercare on March 17.
He succeeds Simon Calver who quit last month after less than
two years in the role, weeks after a profit warning showed his
plans to revive the group were faltering.
Mothercare, which makes about 70 percent of sales in the UK,
has been shutting underperforming British stores and revamping
others, growing online and improving products, but the changes
have struggled to make a difference in the face of fierce
competition from internet rivals and supermarkets.
The firm, which has 231 stores in the UK and around another
1,200 in a better-performing international division, had aimed
to make a profit on its British operations by 2015, but said in
January that 2016 to 2017 was now more realistic.
Shares in Mothercare, which have fallen 40 percent in three
months, were up 0.4 percent to 236.25 pence at 1218 GMT.