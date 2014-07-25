July 25 British mother and baby products
retailer Mothercare Plc said Chief Financial Officer
Matt Smith has resigned.
Mothercare, which has received takeover interest from its
U.S. rival Destination Maternity Corp, on Friday said
Smith would stay on for another 12 months.
London-listed Mothercare's CEO Simon Calver quit in
February, weeks after a profit warning showed that plans to
revive the group were faltering.
Smith was among several candidates being interviewed by
department store chain Debenhams Plc to succeed its
Finance Director Simon Herrick, the Sunday Times reported
earlier this month. (thetim.es/1k6Cr5Z)
Smith was named CFO last March.
