July 25 British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said Chief Financial Officer Matt Smith has resigned.

Mothercare, which has received takeover interest from its U.S. rival Destination Maternity Corp, on Friday said Smith would stay on for another 12 months.

London-listed Mothercare's CEO Simon Calver quit in February, weeks after a profit warning showed that plans to revive the group were faltering.

Smith was among several candidates being interviewed by department store chain Debenhams Plc to succeed its Finance Director Simon Herrick, the Sunday Times reported earlier this month. (thetim.es/1k6Cr5Z)

Smith was named CFO last March. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)