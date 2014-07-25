July 25 U.S. baby product retailer Destination
Maternity Corp gave up its pursuit of Britain's
Mothercare Plc after having two bid proposals rejected.
Earlier this month Mothercare confirmed it had spurned
Destination Maternity's increased proposal that valued the UK
firm at 266 million pounds.
"We are disappointed that the shareholders of Mothercare
have not supported our proposal and that the board of Mothercare
was unwilling to allow us to conduct customary due diligence and
engage in discussions," Chief Executive Ed Krell said in a
statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)