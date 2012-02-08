Feb 8 Mother and baby products retailer
Mothercare said Simon Calver, head of Amazon Inc's
LOVEfiLM International unit, would become its chief
executive at the end of April.
Interim CEO Alan Parker will resume his role as
non-executive chairman, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"(Calver's) e-commerce and brand expertise will enable
Mothercare to accelerate its development as a multi-channel
retailer in the UK," Parker said.
Calver has led the LOVEFiLM online DVD rental service since
2005.
Mothercare has been searching for a new head since October
when Ben Gordon, its CEO of nine years, quit after a profit
warning.
Last month, the retailer reported lower third-quarter sales
mainly as a result of store closures due to tough economic
conditions.
Mothercare is battling intense competition in Britain from
supermarkets and internet players, as well as consumer
uncertainty in the face of a difficult economic climate.