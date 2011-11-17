* H1 underlying pretax loss 4.4 mln pounds, vs profit 12.2
mln
* Also takes exceptional charge of 78.5 mln pounds
* Launches review of struggling British business
* Shares down 3.4 percent
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 17 Mother and baby products
retailer Mothercare has launched a review of its
struggling British business after a dire first half in its home
market eclipsed strong growth overseas, plunging the group into
loss.
Chairman Alan Parker told reporters on Thursday the review
"rules nothing in or out" for the 352-store British business.
"The review ... will be looking at the right size and shape
of our UK business. I must say though that I am quite confident
there is a profitable UK business for Mothercare," he said, a
comment suggesting talk about a closure was wide of the mark.
"It is a question of finding the right operating base,
finding the right development opportunity for our e-commerce,
(and) finding our right marketing platform."
Parker, who assumed temporary executive responsibilities
after chief executive Ben Gordon left last month following a
third profit warning this year, said the review will be
completed in the first quarter of 2012.
Mothercare is battling intense competition in Britain from
supermarkets and internet players, as well as consumer
uncertainty in the face of tough economic headwinds.
In May, it detailed plans to close about 110 British stores
over two years as leases expire.
Shares in Mothercare, down 70 percent over the past year
prior to Thursday's update, were down 3.4 percent at 149.4 pence
at 0931 GMT, valuing the business at 137 million pounds ($216
million).
"We struggle to find a compelling valuation argument with
the UK business losing ground so rapidly," said Numis analyst
Andrew Wade.
The company made an underlying pretax loss of 4.4 million
pounds in the 28 weeks to Oct. 8, compared with a profit of 12.2
million in the 2010 period.
After booking exceptional charges of 78.5 million pounds
relating to the restructuring of the British business, the
company made a pretax loss of 81.4 million.
The first-half performance reflected a near 10 percent
second-quarter sales slump at British stores open more than a
year, as trading deteriorated after the August riots,
particularly in bigger-ticket items such as push chairs and car
seats.
Total first-half group sales rose 4.0 percent to 413 million
pounds. British sales fell 4.3 percent and the division swung to
an operating loss of 18.5 million pounds.
"Even taking the weak consumer environment into
consideration ... the performance in the UK indicates a business
which has lost its way in its home market," said Parker.
Mothercare's international sales from 975 stores in 55
countries rose 15.7 percent and operating profit increased 16.5
percent to 18.4 million pounds.
"Our international business has great potential,
particularly in developing markets where we are only constrained
by our capacity to grow," said Parker, who expected
international sales to continue to grow 15-20 percent a year,
with 150 stores opening every year.
Parker said the search for a new CEO was proceeding to plan,
with the board having already reviewed a candidate list.
The company, which ended the half with net debt of 24.6
million pounds, cut its interim dividend to 2.0 pence from 6.4
pence.
($1 = 0.633 pound)
(Editing by David Holmes and Dan Lalor)