LONDON Jan 15 Baby goods retailer Mothercare
reported a rise in sales at its UK business over the
Christmas quarter and said margins were benefitting from a
reduction in price promotions.
Mothercare is trying to revive its business in Britain,
which generates around 60 percent of sales but has been making
losses partly due to competition from supermarkets like Tesco
and online retailers Amazon.
In September, new boss Mark Newton-Jones tapped investors for
100 million pounds to help fund a restructuring, which has
included store closures and revamps and improvements to its
product range. The company has also moved to a
more full-priced stance over promotions to protect margins.
Despite fierce discounting by British retailers in the run
up to Christmas, Mothercare delayed its end of season sale until
Boxing Day, compared to mid-December in 2013. It said it had
sold 20 percent more products at full price last month than in
the year before.
Online sales also improved in the period, up 16.1 percent.
Mothercare's UK like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to Jan.
10, its fiscal third quarter, grew 1.1 percent. Its gross margin
was flat after years of decline.
In the first half, underlying UK sales rose 1.5 percent.
Shares in the company, down 17 percent on a year ago, rose 3
percent in early trade to 178.25 pence.
The group's international business grew 14.4 percent at
constant currency in the period, supported by new openings.
The retailer said it was in line to meet market pretax
profit forecasts of 12.4 million pounds ($18.9 million) for the
year to March, up 30.5 percent on the year before. ($1 = 0.6574
pounds)
