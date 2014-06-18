June 18 British baby goods retailer Mothercare
Plc could cut as many as 500 customer service adviser
roles as part of its restructuring plans, according to the Times
of London.
Mothercare plans to reduce the hours of staff who work 24
hours or more every week. Employees who do not accept reduced
working hours could be made redundant, putting 500 jobs at risk,
according to restructuring plans seen by the British newspaper.
The retailer joins UK's No.4 grocer Morrisons,
which had proposed changes to its store management structure
involving around 2,600 redundancies on Tuesday.
Mothercare had beaten full-year profit forecasts in May and
had said improved performance had continued into its new
financial year. The results had raised hopes of a turnaround
drive.
The restructuring aims to modernize Mothercare in order to
attract customers, achieve cost efficiencies and become
profitable again, according to the leaked report.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)