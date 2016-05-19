(Adds details, CEO comment, updates share price)
May 19 Baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc
, which has been trying to revive its business in
Britain, posted a full-year profit for the first time in five
years as its turnaround plan made progress, sending its shares
up as much as 10 percent.
Mothercare's British business has suffered heavy losses as
margins eroded over the past few years, partly hurt by cheaper
competition from rivals such as AB Foods' unit Primark
and online retailers including Amazon.
"Its been a story about the reinvention of Mothercare in the
UK," Chief Executive Mark Newton-Jones told Reuters, adding that
the company has now refurbished more than 40 percent of its
estate and is investing heavily online.
Two years into its turnaround plan, Newton-Jones said,
Mothercare's British business is attracting a broader base of
customers and no longer trying to compete with supermarkets at
the lowest-cost end of the market.
He said it was instead increasing the quality of its
offering and targeting an "aspirational" customer base.
Mothercare reported a profit before tax after exceptional
items of 9.7 million pounds ($14.15 million) for the 52-week
period ended March 26, the first full-year profit since 2011,
compared with a loss of 13.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
Sales at UK stores open more than a year rose 3.6 percent,
with total UK sales up 0.3 percent to 459.7 million pounds.
However, concerns remain over Mothercare's overseas
business, mainly due to currency swings, faltering consumer
spending in China and weaker oil prices that have hurt demand in
the Middle East.
Sales at international stores open more than a year were
down 4.5 percent.
Despite the challenges faced in the international markets,
Mothercare's international retail space grew 4.6 percent as it
ended the year with 1,310 stores.
At 0833 GMT, shares were up 5.6 percent at 125.50 pence on
the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6854 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Anupama Dwivedi)