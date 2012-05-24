* Reiterates plan to close 111 stores in UK
* Plans to introduce new price points to battle supermarket
competition
* Underlying profit 1.6 mln stg, in line with market view
* Shares up 12 pct
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, May 23 Baby products and maternity
retailer Mothercare's new chief executive set out his
plan on Thursday to restore its British business to
profitability in the next three years by cutting stores and
introducing a greater range of pricing.
Simon Calver, who took the helm at Mothercare at the end of
April, made his first statement as CEO while presenting the
company's full-year results, saying that the firm would continue
its expansion in emerging markets, where it enjoys high growth.
Mothercare is battling intense competition in Britain from
supermarkets and Internet players, while consumers' wallets have
thinned as the economy re-entered recession this year.
Calver reiterated Mothercare's previously announced goal of
shuttering some stores by March 2015, to pare the British
business down to a profitable core.
"We'll be moving from 311 down to 200 stores and focusing
very much on retaining the profitable stores," Calver said. "The
basis of this plan is very much on the things that we can
control."
Like-for-like UK sales were down 6.2 percent in 2012, and
the company's British segment swung to a loss of nearly 25
million pounds in 2012 from a profit of 11 million pounds last
year.
"Getting our value proposition right will over the course of
this plan improve our like-for-like sales," Calver said.
Mothercare would introduce a greater range of products at
different price points, Calver said, adding that the company had
faced competition from retailers selling high-end items and
supermarkets with cheaper lines.
"As a result of that Mothercare's been squeezed in the
middle," Calver said. New products to be introduced in July, he
said, would give "double-digit reductions in prices for our
customers."
Markets reacted positively to Calver's message, sending the
group's shares up over 12 percent to 185 pence at 0812 GMT.
However, some analysts voiced scepticism.
"Competing on price is not an option, we feel, as
(Mothercare's) product categories have been commoditised by
on-line and the supermarkets," said analysts at Seymour Pierce.
"Improving service is only part of the solution as we believe
the UK business really needs to reinvent itself."
After booking a one-off charge of 104 million pounds ($164
million) for the year, part of which were costs associated with
the company's restructuring plan, Mothercare's pre-tax losses
for 2012 came to 103 million pounds.
The firm posted an underlying pre-tax profit of 1.6 million
pounds in the 53 weeks to the end of March, broadly in line with
market expectations, compared to 28.5 million pounds last year.
The weak performance at home offset strong growth overseas,
with like-for-like sales up 6.1 percent, and Mothercare said it
planned to accelerate its international expansion in markets
including Saudi Arabia, India, China, Russia, and Brazil.
The company has stores in 59 countries, and Calver said he
expects international retail sales to grow by 20 percent per
year over the next three years, though that strategy faces
challenges as well.
"We wonder whether Mothercare's international business may
now start to see the beginning of profoundly increased
competitive incursion in some of its more profitable
international territories," said analysts at Charles Stanley.
Calver, formerly the head of Amazon Inc's LOVEFILM
International unit, said the company also planned to increase
its web presence internationally. The firm introduced a new
website this spring in an effort to boost its e-commerce
business.