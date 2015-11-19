BRIEF-Resol Holdings appoints new president
* Says it appointed current chairman Hideaki Hirata as new president and chairman
LONDON Nov 19 Baby goods retailer Mothercare more than doubled its half-year profit on Thursday on strong UK margin growth as the turnaround plan for its troubled British business made progress.
Underlying profit before tax rose 112 percent to 7.0 million pounds ($10.7 million) in the six months to 10 October, it said.
Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 3.8 percent, it said, with total UK sales up 0.4 percent to 236.6 million pounds. The division more than halved its loss to 6.1 million pounds.
But underlying profit for its international business fell 14.2 percent to 21.7 million pounds on adverse currency moves, Mothercare said. ($1 = 0.6544 pounds) (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Editing by Paul Sandle)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto wrote to Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter on Thursday in a bid to reassure the Hollywood actor his government was taking steps to protect a rare porpoise in Mexican waters teetering on the brink of extinction.