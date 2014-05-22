BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
May 22 Mothercare PLC : * FY underlying profit before tax of £9.5 million compared to £5.9 million last
year * International like-for-like sales up 2.5%; uk like-for-like sales down 1.9% * Net debt of £46.5 million, in line with previous guidance. further covenant
headroom and facilities put in place in May 2014 * CEO search is progressing well * Total international sales up 6.4% despite significant currency headwinds and
total uk sales down 7.5% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.