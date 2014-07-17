LONDON, July 17 Struggling British mother and
baby products retailer Mothercare, the subject of bid
interest from U.S. group Destination Maternity, said
its UK business returned to underlying sales growth in its first
quarter.
Mothercare, which operates in 60 countries but has been hit
hard by cut-price competition from supermarket groups and online
retailers in its main UK market, has rejected two bid proposals
from its U.S. suitor, saying they undervalued the company and
its prospects.
The firm said on Thursday sales at British stores open over
a year rose 0.9 percent in the 15 weeks to July 12, its fiscal
first quarter, compared with the same period last year.
Sales in its overseas division were up 14.7 percent in the
period on a constant currency basis but increased 0.8 percent on
a reported basis.
The figures compared to a 0.3 percent decline in the UK in
the fourth quarter of its 2013-14 fiscal year and a 9.8 percent
sales rise in constant currency overseas.
Mothercare has been trying to revive its loss-making UK
business by revamping stores, closing weaker ones and expanding
online, however improvement has been slow to materialise.
Mark Newton-Jones, who took over as interim boss in March
after Simon Calver quit, was named permanent chief executive
earlier this month and is reviewing the business once again.
The new CEO said on Thursday the UK business needs
modernising and requires investment in its infrastructure, its
stores and its head office systems.
Shares in Mothercare, down 41 percent over the last year,
closed Wednesday at 279.5 pence, valuing the business at 248.3
million pounds.
Destination Maternity's second bid proposal was pitched at
300 pence a share.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)