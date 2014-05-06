BRIEF-MGM Resorts International CEO's 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Mothercare Plc :
* Notes recent media speculation regarding its banking facilities
* Is in regular dialogue with all of its financing partners, including banks
* Expects to remain in compliance with provisions and covenants of its facilities
* Continues to discuss with its banks its future plans for business and consequential funding requirements
* Underlying profit before tax for year ended March 29, 2014 is expected to be in line with current market forecasts Source text for Eikon:
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name a deputy attorney general under former President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen AG under a plea agreement over its diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.