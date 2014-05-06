May 6 Mothercare Plc :

* Notes recent media speculation regarding its banking facilities

* Is in regular dialogue with all of its financing partners, including banks

* Expects to remain in compliance with provisions and covenants of its facilities

* Continues to discuss with its banks its future plans for business and consequential funding requirements

* Underlying profit before tax for year ended March 29, 2014 is expected to be in line with current market forecasts