Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd(MOSS.NS) fall after the company's European unit Samvardhana Motherson B.V. posted an operating margin of 4.6 percent in the January-March quarter, according to Reuters calculations from the results, lagging some analysts estimates.

Dealers said markets had expected an operating margin of 6 percent at Samvardhana Motherson, company data shows.

* Motherson Sumi said quarterly consolidated net profit rose by 55 percent to 3.03 billion rupees ($51.6 million).

Motherson Sumi shares were trading down 2 percent as of 2:24 a.m.

