Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fall as much as 1.6 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock.

The investment bank cuts its rating on the auto components maker to "neutral" from "buy" after a sharp run-up in the stock price.

BofA says it downgraded the stock following a 37 percent rise in the stock price since April 2014, and a 150 percent gain year-on-year.

"This is due to somewhat demanding valuations," it says.

Motherson is likely to witness margin pressure, due to start-up costs on new factories over FY15-16, both in Europe and North America, it says.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)