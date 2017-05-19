Mahindra & Mahindra fourth-quarter profit rises about 20 percent, beats estimates
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.
India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.
Consolidated net profit stood at 7.06 billion rupees ($108.81 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 5.87 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a consolidated net profit of 4.70 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Motherson Sumi's net sales outside India rose over 14 percent to 94.76 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.8825 rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.
Hindalco Industries Ltd , India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices.