Dec 16 Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi
Systems Ltd would buy assets of Germany's Scherer &
Trier group for about 36 million euros ($44.8 million) through a
subsidiary, Motherson Sumi said in a statement late on Monday.
The subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems
Group BV of Netherlands has signed an agreement to buy Scherer &
Trier assets including two manufacturing facilities situated in
Germany and Puebla, Mexico.
Scherer & Trier manufactures parts for companies like Audi,
BMW, Daimler, Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen and has a
current turnover of 240 million euros, according to the
statement.
($1 = 0.8031 euro)
