June 21 Saudi Arabia has halted crude oil
deliveries to the newly expanded portion of Motiva's Port
Arthur, Texas refinery after a massive crude oil unit was shut
down for months due to corrosion problems, an industry source
said on Thursday.
Shipments of crude will be stopped until the middle of July,
the source said, after which a restart will be evaluated based
on the status of the refinery, which became the biggest in the
United States following a $10 billion expansion. Motiva is a
joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell.
The supply halt follows the first public confirmation of the
severity of the problems at the plant's new
325,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU),
commissioned just weeks ago. A Shell spokesman said on Wednesday
that the unit could be closed for "several months". Sources told
Reuters that it could be closed for as long as a year.
It was not immediately clear whether deliveries to the
285,000-bpd section of the plant that existed before the
five-year expansion would continue to receive shipments. The new
CDU, which began operating in mid-April and was shut in early
June, was expected to run solely on Saudi heavy crude for the
first two months, company officials had said.
Motiva imported 315,000 bpd of Saudi crude in the first
quarter, a 112,000-bpd increase from the year before, according
to Reuters calculations based on U.S. government data.
A spokeswoman for Shell, which has been handling queries on
behalf of Motiva, said she could not comment on refinery
operations or crude oil supplies for "competitive reasons".
"However, regarding how this will impact crude supply and
making of products, Motiva is well positioned to manage the
supply of crude and products and is working effectively with
both owners," the spokeswoman said.