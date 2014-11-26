BRIEF-Orange Egypt for Telecommunications appoints Bruno Mettling as chairman
* Appoints Bruno Mettling as chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2oNsaCb) Further company coverage:
Nov 26 Motive Television Plc :
* Acquisition agreement and issue of equity
* To acquire remaining 32.3 percent of Motive Television SL, (its Spanish subsidiary), that it does not own for 600,000 euro Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* SEC has condemned Neeranuch Na-Ranong, former vice chairman and executive director of Triton Holding PCL