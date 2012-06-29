June 29 World champion Casey Stoner produced a
sizzling lap late in a rain-interrupted qualifying session on
Friday to snatch pole position for this weekend's Dutch Grand
Prix in Assen.
The Australian Honda rider, who announced last month he
would retire at the end of the season, recovered from a heavy
crash in practice earlier to clock the fastest time of one
minute 33.713 seconds, 0.115 quicker than team mate Dani
Pedrosa.
Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo was third a further 0.173
behind.
Honda rookie Stefan Bradl will start fourth on the grid
after a career-best qualifying performance while American Yamaha
rider Ben Spies, who had been the quickest in the second free
practice on Thursday, could only manage sixth.
The session had been interrupted a number of times by rain
showers.
Lorenzo leads the MotoGP standings with 140 points with
Stoner second (115) and Pedrosa third (101).
(Writing by Tom Bartlett in London, Editing by Alison Wildey)