BARCELONA, June 13 Aleix Espargaro broke the lap record to take pole position at the Catalunya Grand Prix with Maverick Vinales behind him on Saturday in a surprise Suzuki pairing at the front of the MotoGP grid.

A blistering time of one minute 40.546 seconds gave Spaniard Espargaro only his second ever pole position in MotoGP and Suzuki's first since 2007.

His compatriot Vinales was 0.083 seconds behind and Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo, who has won the last three races, took third place.

"With the first tyre I pushed but not to the limit. On the second I nearly crashed at the last corner, I was pushing so hard," Espargaro, who lies 11th in the world championship standings, told reporters.

"This is a present for Suzuki, they have worked so hard for this and now hopefully tomorrow I can be on the podium.

World champion Marc Marquez, who has struggled with his Honda this year, was down in fourth and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, who leads the standings with 118 points from six races, continued his poor qualifying form and was down in seventh place. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)