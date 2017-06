May 17 MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will retire at the end of the season, the Australian said on Thursday.

"After a long time thinking, a lot of time talking with my family and my wife, this has been coming for a couple of years now but at the end of this 2012 season I will be not racing in the 2013 Championship," the Honda rider told a news conference. (Editing by Mark Meadows)