MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will return from injury at the Japanese Grand Prix on October 14, the Australian said on Wednesday.

Stoner has missed the last three races after breaking his right ankle in a crash during qualifying at Indianapolis in August.

"It has been another quiet week here in Australia. I've been resting, having some physio and following doctor's orders to recover," the double world champion told his Repsol Honda team website (here).

"The good news is that I feel I can race in Motegi (Japan) and will be rejoining my team next week. I can't wait."

Stoner, who will retire at the end of the season, had ankle surgery on August 30 in Australia.

He is 104 points behind championship leader Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and, with four races remaining, is out of contention for the title.

