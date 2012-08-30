Aug 30 MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle, his Honda team said on Thursday.

"Today in Australia, Honda's Casey Stoner received surgery to his ankle, which was damaged after his crash in qualifying for the Indianapolis GP 12 days ago," the team said in a statement.

"The procedure was performed by Dr Lam's team in Sydney's North Shore Private Hospital. Doctors are pleased with how the operation went, and now must wait during this initial recuperation period to see how the ankle is healing.

"With no complications or need for Stoner to stay in hospital, he has returned home and HRC will endeavour to share information on Casey's recovery as it is known."

Stoner finished fourth in the race despite his injuries and is still hoping to return to the track in October, ahead of his home grand prix at Phillip Island. (Reporting By Matt Barker, editing by Ed Osmond)