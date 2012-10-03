Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 3 MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will return from injury at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 14, the Australian said on Wednesday.
Stoner has missed the last three races after breaking his right ankle in a crash during qualifying at Indianapolis in August.
"It has been another quiet week here in Australia. I've been resting, having some physio and following doctor's orders to recover," the double world champion told his Repsol Honda team website (here).
"The good news is that I feel I can race in Motegi (Japan) and will be rejoining my team next week. I can't wait."
Stoner, who will retire at the end of the season, had ankle surgery on Aug. 30 in Australia.
He is 104 points behind championship leader Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and, with four races remaining, is out of contention for the title. (Writing by Stephen Wood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.