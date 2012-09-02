McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain is followed by Lotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland at the start of Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium McLaren's Jenson Button won the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.

Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in a Lotus.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso crashed out at the first corner, along with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, but remained the championship leader with eight races remaining.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)