Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium McLaren's Jenson Button won the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday.
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in a Lotus.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso crashed out at the first corner, along with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, but remained the championship leader with eight races remaining.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.