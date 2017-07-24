FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Mercedes commits to Formula E, to leave DTM
July 24, 2017 / 7:07 PM / a day ago

Motor racing-Mercedes commits to Formula E, to leave DTM

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes will leave the German Touring Car (DTM) championship at the end of next year and enter the electric Formula E series in the 2019/20 season, the carmaker announced on Monday.

Mercedes, whose Formula One team have been world champions for the past three seasons, said in a statement that it was carrying out a "strategic repositioning of its motorsport activities".

"This new approach will see Mercedes-Benz competing at both ends of the motorsport spectrum," it added.

"In Formula One, the pinnacle of motorsport combining high technology and the most demanding competitive challenge; and in Formula E, which embodies the transformation that is underway in the automotive industry." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

