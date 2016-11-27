ABU DHABI Nico Rosberg's Formula One championship makes him only the second son of a champion to take the title since 1950. The following factbox compares the father and son winners:

- - - -

NICO ROSBERG and KEKE ROSBERG

Finland's Keke Rosberg took the 1982 title with Williams, despite winning only one race that season. He made his debut in South Africa for Theodore Ford in 1978 and his first win was the Swiss Grand Prix (at Dijon, France) in 1982. He retired in 1986 after also racing for Wolf, Fittipaldi and McLaren.

Nico Rosberg, who races with a German licence, was runner-up to team mate Lewis Hamilton in the 2014 and 2015 championships. He took his first win in China in 2012, his seventh season. He made his debut in Bahrain in 2006 with Williams and joined Mercedes in 2010.

NICO KEKE

Starts 206 114

Poles 30 5

Wins 23 5

Fastest laps 20 3

Titles 1 1

- - - -

DAMON HILL and GRAHAM HILL

Graham Hill won two championships in 1962 (BRM) and 1968 (Lotus) and was known as 'Mr Monaco' for his prowess in the principality, winning five times. His first win was at the 1962 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. He made his debut in 1958 with Lotus and retired in 1975 with Lola. He died in a plane crash that same year.

Damon won the 1996 title to become the first son of a champion to be champion. His first win was with Williams in Hungary in 1993. A late starter, he made his debut with struggling Brabham in 1992 and retired at Jordan in 1999. He also raced for Arrows in 1997.

DAMON GRAHAM

Starts 115 176

Poles 20 13

Wins 22 14

Fastest laps 19 10

Titles 1 2

- - - -

Canadians Gilles and Jacques Villeneuve are the only other father and son pairing to have won races in Formula One. Jacques was champion in 1997 and won 11 grands prix. His father Gilles won six races and was championship runner-up at Ferrari in 1979. He died in 1982 during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

