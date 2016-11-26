ABU DHABI Nov 26 Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and championship favourite Nico Rosberg joining him on the front row.

Rosberg has a 12-point lead and will be champion if he finishes in the top three, regardless of other results.

Hamilton, who now has 61 career pole positions, has to be on the podium to have a chance of becoming Britain's first four- times world champion.

Both drivers have won nine races this season.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo qualified in third place for Red Bull and will share the second row with Ferrari's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)