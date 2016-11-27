ABU DHABI Nov 27 Germany's Nico Rosberg won his first Formula One world championship on Sunday after finishing second in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

After all the suspense and expectation, the race saw Hamilton chalking up his 10th win of the season, and fourth in a row, but powerless to do anything about the championship outcome despite making every effort.

His attempt to push Rosberg into the clutches of those behind him, by deliberately slowing the pace in the closing laps to the concern of team bosses, produced a nail-biting finish with the top four separated by just 1.6 seconds.

Rosberg, who had needed only to finish in the top three to be sure of the title, held position to become his country's third champion after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

The son of 1982 title-winner Keke Rosberg is also only the second son of a world champion, after Britain's Damon Hill, to take the crown. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)