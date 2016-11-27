Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
ABU DHABI Nov 27 Germany's Nico Rosberg won his first Formula One world championship on Sunday after finishing second in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.
After all the suspense and expectation, the race saw Hamilton chalking up his 10th win of the season, and fourth in a row, but powerless to do anything about the championship outcome despite making every effort.
His attempt to push Rosberg into the clutches of those behind him, by deliberately slowing the pace in the closing laps to the concern of team bosses, produced a nail-biting finish with the top four separated by just 1.6 seconds.
Rosberg, who had needed only to finish in the top three to be sure of the title, held position to become his country's third champion after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
The son of 1982 title-winner Keke Rosberg is also only the second son of a world champion, after Britain's Damon Hill, to take the crown. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.