Nov 23 Statistics for Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix:

Lap distance: 5.554km. Total distance: 305.355km (55 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 40.279 seconds, Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull, 2009

2015 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.237

2015 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 1300 GMT (1700 local)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Rosberg has a 12-point lead after 20 of the 21 races. That means he will be champion if he finishes on the podium, regardless of other results. He will also take the title if Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton fails to finish in the top three.

For full permutations see separate box.

Rosberg would be Germany's third world champion, after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and the 33rd in Formula One history.

WINS

Hamilton's victory in Brazil was the 52nd of his Formula One career, making him second to Michael Schumacher (91) on the all time list of winners.

Mercedes have won 50 of the last 58 races and 18 of this season's 20.

Rosberg and Hamilton have both won nine times this year. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are the other winners.

No driver has ever won eight races in a season and failed to win the championship, which means history will be made whoever takes the title. Only three drivers (Hamilton, Vettel and Schumacher) have won 10 or more races in a season.

Four-times champion Vettel has 42 wins, McLaren's Fernando Alonso 32, Rosberg 23, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg, who is level with Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet in the list of all-time winners, has more victories than any other non-champion in Formula One history. If he wins the title, that honour goes back to Stirling Moss (16).

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 63, Red Bull 52. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 55 of the last 58 races and all but one of this season's grands prix. They have had 13 one-twos in qualifying so far in 2016.

Hamilton has 60 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 30.

POINTS

Felipe Nasr scored Sauber's first points of the season in the Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the year.

That leaves team mate Marcus Ericsson, Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Esteban Ocon as the only drivers still to score this year.

Every team has now scored points this season, the first time that has happened since 2009.

ABU DHABI

The sport's first day-to-night race. Cars hit top speeds of 320kph with an average of around 195kph. There are nine right and 11 left turns on the anti-clockwise layout.

Four drivers have won in Abu Dhabi: Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Hamilton (2011, 2014), Raikkonen (2012) and Rosberg (2015).

Only two of those wins came from pole position: Vettel's in 2010, when he became the youngest champion at 23, and Rosberg's last year.

Only once has the winner not started on the front row -- Raikkonen from fourth in 2012 with Lotus.

Hamilton won his second title in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

MILESTONE

Sunday will be the last F1 race for Brazilian Felipe Massa, as well as his 250th start, and also a farewell for 2009 world champion Jenson Button.

Hamilton's win in Brazil meant he has now won at 24 different tracks, more than any other driver. The only current layout he has yet to win at is Azerbaijan's Baku city circuit. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)