March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Lewis Hamilton 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 Daniel Ricciardo 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 Sebastian Vettel 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 Max Verstappen 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 Kimi Raikkonen 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R Sergio Perez 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 Valtteri Bottas R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 Nico Hulkenberg 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 Fernando Alonso 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R Felipe Massa 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 Carlos Sainz R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 Romain Grosjean 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 Daniil Kvyat R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS Kevin Magnussen R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 Jolyon Palmer 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 Pascal Wehrlein 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - Marcus Ericsson 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R Esteban Ocon 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - Lance Stroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)