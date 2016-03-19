Formula One - Australia Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 18/03/16 - Manor Racing F1 driver Rio Haryanto in his team garage during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. REUTERS/Brandon Malone -

MELBOURNE Indonesian rookie Rio Haryanto got off to a rough start in final practice for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday when he rolled out of the Manor Racing garage and went straight into Romain Grosjean's Haas in the pit-lane.

Frenchman Grosjean entered pit-lane first at the start of the session but could drive only a few metres before Haryanto, his nation's first Formula One driver, ploughed into the right side of his car at low speed.

Technicians from both teams fussed around the cars comically for a few moments to untangle them before Grosjean was able to roll back out of the way.

Both cars returned to their garage for urgent attention before coming back out to take part in practice.

Qualifying comes later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)