MELBOURNE, March 19 World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes in qualifying on Saturday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

It was the 31-year-old Briton's 50th pole of his career.

His team mate Nico Rosberg will line up second on the grid, with Ferrari's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel third for Sunday's race. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)