March 20 Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg's fourth successive win, continuing the run of three at the end of last year, after his streak of six poles in a row ended. It was his 15th career victory, and second in Melbourne. Triple champion Hamilton started from pole, dropped to seventh and fought back to his 88th podium. But he and Rosberg made poor starts and were beaten off the line by the Ferraris, with the two Mercedes also touching. The one-two may look like the same old story but the racing was closer and tyre selection critical.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Vettel led from the start, followed by Raikkonen. Raikkonen retired in the pits on lap 21 with flames flickering from the car's airbox. Vettel, on supersoft tyres, chased Hamilton, who did 41 laps on the medium compound, but went wide and off.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 5, Valtteri Bottas 8)

Bottas started 16th due to a grid penalty for a gearbox change. The red flag helped Massa stick to a one-stop strategy.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Daniil Kvyat did not start)

An electronics issue put Kvyat out of the race before it started, with the car pushed off the grid as the rest went around for another formation lap. Ricciardo might have hoped for a podium but the tyres did not last and he had to pit again. A much better start than expected, with plenty of pace in the car.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 6, Esteban Gutierrez retired)

Grosjean said sixth felt like a win for the sport's first U.S.-owned team in 30 years. The last time a brand-new F1 team scored in their debut race was in 2002 when Finland's Mika Salo finished sixth for Toyota. Gutierrez went out on lap 17 after a collision with Alonso's McLaren that stopped the race.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Sergio Perez 13)

The red flag made life harder for Hulkenberg, who pitted just before the safety car was deployed and was on a one-stop strategy, and Perez because everyone else could change tyres. The Mexican had also lost places at the start.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 9, Max Verstappen 10)

The two youngsters battled on the track, colliding at one point while Verstappen lost his temper at being stuck behind his team mate. The team should have scored more, with Verstappen fourth at the end of the first lap. Verstappen lost seven seconds and dropped to 12th after the team were not ready for him when he pitted for his second stop.

RENAULT (Jolyon Palmer 11, Kevin Magnussen 12)

Palmer had a solid race and was disappointed to miss points on his debut. Magnussen had a puncture on the first lap but both drivers were encouraged by the car's pace.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 14, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso crashed heavily after tangling with Gutierrez's Haas. He managed to extricate himself from the wreckage without assistance but said he felt lucky to be alive. Both drivers ran in the top before the red flag and might have scored points.

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 15, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Ericsson retired on lap 39 with heavy tyre vibrations. The Swede had already collected a drive-through penalty at the re-start after mechanics continued working on the car after the cut-off point due to problems with a tyre warmer.

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 16, Rio Haryanto retired)

Wehrlein made a great start, up to 15th on the first lap, and finished on his debut but a mechanical problem sidelined fellow rookie Haryanto, who had also collected a grid penalty for a pitlane collision on Saturday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)