Motor racing-Hamilton handed five-place grid penalty for Austrian GP
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
July 7, 2017 / 5:55 PM

Motor racing-Hamilton handed five-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 (Reuters) - Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.

The drop means he cannot equal Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record of 68 at his home British Grand Prix next week. Hamilton is currently on 66 and had been favourite to take the top slot in Austria.

A Mercedes team spokesman said the gearbox problem resulted from the previous race in Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

