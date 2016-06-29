June 29 Statistics for Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, the ninth race of the 21-round season:

Lap distance: 4.326km. Total distance: 307.020km (71 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 08.337 seconds. Michael Schumacher (Germany), Ferrari, 2003

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:08.455

2015 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

Start time: 1200 GMT

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 39 of the last 46 races and seven of this season's eight.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has 45 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time lists and three wins ahead of Ferrari's four-times champion Sebastian Vettel.

Seven-times champion Michael Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Nico Rosberg 19 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Championship leader Rosberg, winner of five races so far this season, has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 52, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012 (Brazil).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 43 of the last 46 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 53 career poles, Vettel 46. Rosberg has 20.

POINTS

The Sauber and Manor teams have yet to score in 2016. Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Haas's Esteban Gutierrez have also yet to open their accounts.

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Austria returned to the calendar in 2014 after an 11-year break.

Rosberg, winner in 2014 and 2015, is the only driver on the current grid to have won in Austria. The German has yet to start on pole there, however.

Austria first hosted a race at Zeltweg in 1964, with Italian Lorenzo Bandini taking his one and only career win for Ferrari.

The next race at the renovated Oesterreichring was in 1970, the year that Austrian Jochen Rindt became Formula One's first and only posthumous champion after a fatal accident at Monza.

Triple champion Niki Lauda, now the Mercedes team's non-executive chairman, is the only Austrian to have won his home race (in 1984 with McLaren).

In 2002, the race triggered uproar and made headlines around the world when Ferrari ordered Rubens Barrichello to hand victory to team mate Michael Schumacher.

The circuit is owned by Red Bull, who have completely renovated the facility.

MILESTONES

Sergio Perez's third place finish in Baku was the Mexican's seventh career podium in F1, equalling the tally of his late compatriot Pedro Rodriguez. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)