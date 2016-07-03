SPIELBERG, Austria, July 3 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 4)

Hamilton won from pole and set the fastest lap for his 46th career win and third of the season. In between, Rosberg led for much of the race but lost out when the two Mercedes drivers collided on the last lap. The German, who started sixth after a grid drop for a gearbox change, collected a 10-second penalty and a reprimand. He now leads Hamilton by 11 points.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Vettel, who started ninth after a grid penalty, crashed out on lap 27 while leading when his rear right tyre exploded. Raikkonen started fourth. The podium was the Finn's fourth of the season and he and Vettel are now tied on 96 points.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Daniel Ricciardo 5)

Verstappen's second podium, following his win in Spain, and Red Bull's first at their home circuit. The 18-year-old had started eighth, led the race for a while and benefited from Rosberg and Hamilton's collision.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 9, Felipe Massa 20)

Massa started from the pit lane after having to revert to an old specification front wing due to structural damage suffered in qualifying. He had a puncture, requiring an extra stop and then retired with high brake temperatures. Bottas did a two-stop strategy but suffered with tyre wear.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 19, Sergio Perez 17)

Hulkenberg started on the front row but made a slow start and fell back through the field, also collecting a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane. He retired with brake problems but was classified. Perez crashed out on the final lap, while eighth, also due to brake failure.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 8, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Sainz started 15th and was nearly last after his second pitstop. He did 35 laps on the soft tyres to get into the points. Kvyat started from the pitlane after a big crash on Saturday and retired after one lap with an unspecified mechanical issue.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Fernando Alonso 18)

The Honda-powered team closed the gap on Toro Rosso with Button's best result of the season after the Briton started third. He was second for the first few laps. Alonso retired with a battery pack failure towards the end.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 7, Esteban Gutierrez 11)

Grosjean's fourth points finish of the season for the U.S-owned newcomers. He has scored all the team's points so far. The Frenchman started 13th, two places behind Gutierrez, and made just one stop. He was penalised five seconds for pitlane speeding.

-

RENAULT (Jolyon Palmer 12, Kevin Magnussen 14)

Still no points for Palmer this season but at least he finished ahead of Magnussen, who was handed a five-second penalty for blocking a rival.

-

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 10, Rio Haryanto 16)

Wehrlein, who started 12th, scored the first point of his F1 career and the team's first of the season.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 13, Marcus Ericsson 15)

Sauber are now the only team yet to score a point this year. The team will have an engine update in Britain next weekend. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)