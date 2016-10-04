Oct 4 The European Formula One Grand Prix in Baku is set to be renamed the Azerbaijani Grand Prix next season after organisers requested the change.

"We hope the next race will be held under the name of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix," the country's Trend news agency quoted Baku City Circuit marketing and communications head Nigar Arpadarai as saying.

"We successfully held Formula One in the capital for the first time. Therefore, it is time to link the name of this stage with our country."

Arpadarai, who said Formula One management had no objections to the name change, said the original purpose of the European designation was to emphasise the country's links to the continent.

Azerbaijan hosted its first Formula One race in June. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)