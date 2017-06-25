BAKU, June 25 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, with Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel finishing fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth.

Ferrari's Vettel, who seemed infuriated with Hamilton after the British driver slowed on the exit of Turn 15 under safety car conditions after a red-flag stoppage, collided with the triple Formula One champion's Mercedes and was hit was a 10-second stop-go penalty, which saw him drop from second to ninth.

Hamilton was denied the opportunity to prevent Vettel from extending his championship advantage when he was forced to cede his lead after pitting due to a loose head rest.

Australian Ricciardo's victory was his first since he won the Malaysian Grand Prix last year. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)